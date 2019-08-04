India will look to clinch the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. In the series opener at the same venue on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 24 runs in a small chase of 96 runs. Earlier, debutant fast bowler Navdeep Saini had claimed three wickets in an impressive spell as India restricted a reckless West Indies to a paltry 95 for nine in 20 overs. The second match will be played on the same surface that was used on Saturday. After the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that the wicket was a bit sticky as it was under the covers for two days. While the pitch assisted the bowlers, Indian batsmen will look to work on their shot selection that led to their downfall in the first game.(LIVE SCORECARD)