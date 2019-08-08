Live Cricket Score, WI vs IND 1st ODI Live Score Updates: India Look To Dominate Against West Indies

WI vs IND 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: India dominated the West Indies in the T20I series. © AFP
India, after having registered a clean sweep in three-match T20 International series against the West Indies, are back to the One-day International (ODI) business for the first time since the World Cup 2019. The three-match ODI series will begin at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, on Thursday. Virat Kohli, who led India to the semi-finals in his first assignment as skipper in a 50-over World Cup, will look to resolve the batting woes when the team takes up the challenge in the Caribbean island. Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback in the format where he has been India's third best player after skipper Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Match Score Updates Between West Indies vs India 1st ODI, straight from Providence Stadium in Guyana.
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 1st ODI Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.