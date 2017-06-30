 
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 June 2017 11:19 IST

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 30, 2017.

India will look to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the five-match ODI series. © AFP

A formidable India will fancy their chances of taking an unassailable 2-0 lead against a weakened West Indies when the two sides lock horns in the third game of the ongoing five-match ODI series on Friday. India lead the series 1-0 after winning the second one-day international in Port of Spain by 105 runs. The opening match of the series was rained off after only 39 overs of play at the Queen's Park Oval. World number three India showed their might in the second game with a 105-run drubbing of the hosts, which highlighted the gulf between the two teams.

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on June 30, 2017.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match online?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match can be streamed online at SonyLIV. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

