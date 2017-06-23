When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian team will start as favourites in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Captain Virat Kohli will look to put to rest, all the off-field controversies regarding Anil Kumble's controversial exit, as India gear up for the first ODI against an out of form West Indies team. With Jason Holder's men just about managing to draw the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan 1-1, there is no doubt that the current Indian team are a few notches ahead in terms of quality. A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played on June 23, 2016.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs vs West Indies 1st ODI match online?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match can be streamed online at Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.