 
don't
miss
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

Ravindra Jadeja Thanks PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why

Updated: 29 June 2017 19:55 IST

Ravindra Jadeja did not specify the reason behind his message, but posted a collage of him on a bicycle and PM Modi on a bicycle during his recent visit to Netherlands.

Ravindra Jadeja Thanks PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why
Ravindra Jadeja did not feature in India's first 2 ODIs vs West Indies. © AFP

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently on a five-day break between the One-Day Internationals against the West Indies, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an inspiration for Indians across the globe. "Thanks a lot sir.you inspiring all the indians around the world. Truly Respect you #greatmen #proudindian #rajputboy," Jadeja wrote on Instagram. The Saurashtra cricketer did not specify the reason behind his message, but posted a collage of him on a bicycle and PM Modi on a bicycle during his recent visit to Netherlands.

 

Thanks a lot sir.you inspiring all the indians around the world. Truly Respect you ????#greatmen #proudindian #rajputboy

A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on

PM Modi was gifted a bicycle by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Interestingly, Jadeja's Gujarat Lions teammate Suresh Raina met PM Modi during his visit to the Netherlands. The left-handed batsman is holidaying in Amsterdam with his wife Priyanka and couldn't resist sharing his picture with PM Modi on Twitter.

"Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands," Raina tweeted.

PM Modi visited Portugal, the United States and ended his tour in the Netherlands. This year marks 70 years of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.

Topics : India Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Suresh Kumar Raina Cricket West Indies vs India 2017
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja posted a message for PM Modi on Instagram
  • Jadeja did not feature in the first 2 ODIs vs West Indies
  • Earlier, Suresh Raina had met PM Modi in Netherlands
Related Articles
1st Test: Clinical India Crush Sri Lanka By 304 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
1st Test: Clinical India Crush Sri Lanka By 304 Runs, Take 1-0 Series Lead
Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'Rockstar' Moment With Shane Warne
Ravindra Jadeja Recalls 'Rockstar' Moment With Shane Warne
Ravindra Jadeja Launches Own Mobile App For Fans
Ravindra Jadeja Launches Own Mobile App For Fans
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.