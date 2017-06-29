Ravindra Jadeja Thanks PM Narendra Modi. Here's Why

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is currently on a five-day break between the One-Day Internationals against the West Indies, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an inspiration for Indians across the globe. "Thanks a lot sir.you inspiring all the indians around the world. Truly Respect you #greatmen #proudindian #rajputboy," Jadeja wrote on Instagram. The Saurashtra cricketer did not specify the reason behind his message, but posted a collage of him on a bicycle and PM Modi on a bicycle during his recent visit to Netherlands.
PM Modi was gifted a bicycle by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Thank you @MinPres @markrutte for the bicycle. pic.twitter.com/tTVPfGNC9k— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2017
Interestingly, Jadeja's Gujarat Lions teammate Suresh Raina met PM Modi during his visit to the Netherlands. The left-handed batsman is holidaying in Amsterdam with his wife Priyanka and couldn't resist sharing his picture with PM Modi on Twitter.
"Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands," Raina tweeted.
Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands pic.twitter.com/tQPsmvUQlx— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 27, 2017
PM Modi visited Portugal, the United States and ended his tour in the Netherlands. This year marks 70 years of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.