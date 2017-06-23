Live Score, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): India Face Caribbean Hurdle

Captain Virat Kohli will look to put to rest, all the off-field controversies regarding Anil Kumble's controversial exit, as India gear up for the first ODI against a second string West Indies, here on Friday. Ironically, it was the Caribbean Islands, where Anil Kumble's journey as the chief national coach started but within a year, the team is back without its coach. A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)
For India, this series is also an ideal platform to test the team's bench strength. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series, it will be an ideal opportunity for the captain to check out Mohammed Shami, who did not get a game during the Champions Trophy. The pacer has not played any official ODI since the 2015 World Cup semi-final post which he had multiple surgeries and played a few Test matches only. Shami will be keen to regain his place in the ODI XI and West Indies gives him a proper chance to do so.
West Indies take on India in the first of the 5 ODIs at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. The hosts are coming into the fixture after a drawn series against Afghanistan. The last game was washed out and it hampered their chances of automatic qualification for the 2019 World Cup. They were aggressive with the ball and it should be interesting to see if they employ the same tactics against India. They were found wanting against the spin of Rashid Khan though and would be hoping to not repeat the mistakes against a side brimming with spinners. Kuldeep Yadav in particular could trouble quite a lot of them. The touring side will be hurting after the loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final and will aim to get back to dominating sides in the 50-over format. There will be talks about Anil Kumble resigning but the Indian fans will hope that the skipper Virat Kohli ensures that it does not impact their performance. The visitors will look to fix the chinks in their armor and could also look at trying new combinations with no Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. The series may not mean a lot to them but it is of utmost importance to the home side. Any number of wins could go a long way in helping their cause. Jason Holder and company will hope to raise their game and spring a few surprises. India start favorites but we have seen strange things happen in this funny old game of cricket. Hopefully the rains will stay away and we will have a full game.