West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score: India Eye Series Win vs West Indies

Updated: 06 July 2017 16:47 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Underfire Indian batsmen would look to make amends for their startling collapse in the previous match and complete the series win when they take on West Indies in the fifth and final One-dayer on Thursday.

Live Cricket Score, India vs West Indies: Visitors would look to seal the series by winning the final ODI © AFP

Underfire Indian batsmen would look to make amends for their startling collapse in the previous match and complete the series win when they take on West Indies in the fifth and final One-dayer on Thursday. The series appeared done and dusted when India began a modest 190-run chase but their intimidating batting line-up fell short by 11 runs in a stunning turnaround on a slow pitch. Of all the batsmen, former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni drew the maximum flak for his slow batting as he played 70 dot balls in his 54-run knock off 114 balls. He failed to clear the boundary ropes in his first attempt at a big shot, yet again raising questions if he is the same old force as a finisher.

Catch all the live action and updates of the match between India and West Indies straight from Sabina Park, Kingston

Ravindra Jadeja too played an atrocious shot, resulting in his dismissal, which exposed India's tail to a crunch situation. The top order, led by Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane, who has hit four half-centuries in a row, has done the bulk of scoring and India would need the two batsmen to continue in the same vein. It won't be a surprise if captain Virat Kohli, who minced no words in criticising his team's shot selection, brings about changes in the middle-order.

Topics : India West Indies Virat Kohli Jason Omar Holder Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica West Indies vs India 2017 Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score Cricket
