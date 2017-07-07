India vs West Indies: Century Against England More Special, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored a spectacular century to guide India to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the fifth and final one-day international in Kingston on Friday. Kohli (111 not out) and middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik (50 not out) helped India outplay the hosts and clinch the five-match ODI series 3-1. Despite the stunning ton in Kingston, captain Kohli rated the century (122) against England in January, while chasing 351, ahead of this one. "I would say the last one (against England) was still more special because the total was more massive and we were 63 for 4," Kohli explained after the match.

"For a batsman you can't have an ideal scenario. When you have a chanceless knock as well, you haven't given any half-chances either. From that point of view, I felt it was a complete knock from a personal point of view and for the team as well," Kohli said about the unbeaten 111.

"But it's difficult to rate centuries... In hindsight, when you look at those things, you understand the importance of those knocks. Maybe the 49 in Bangladesh against Pakistan (in the Asia Cup T20 2016) was the best I've played in the last couple of years. It was only 49, it wasn't even 50, so I think the quality of the knock, you can think of it only later, when you play in different conditions when you understand how difficult the previous conditions were."

Chasing 206, India started on a poor note as opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) was sent back to the pavilion in the first over by pacer Alzarri Joseph. Incoming batsman Kohli and opener Ajinkya Rahane (39) then added 79 runs for the second wicket to stabilise the Indian innings.

But, just when things seemed to be in control, Rahane was adjudged leg before wicket off Devendra Bishoo in the 19th over.

Unperturbed by the fall of Rahane's wicket, Kohli displayed his class and waited for the bad balls. Soon, Kohli along with Karthik, started thrashing West Indies bowlers all around the park and chased down the total with 79 balls remaining.

Kohli slammed 12 boundaries and two sixes in his 115 ball knock while Karthik's 52-ball knock was comprised of five boundaries.

