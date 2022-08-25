Three-time champion Novak Djokovic said he will not play in the upcoming US Open which begins on Monday. "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!," Djokovic wrote in a tweet. Djokovic was ineligible to travel to the United States due to Covid protocols as it required him to be vaccinated.

Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 25, 2022

It is the second Grand Slam the 35-year-old Serb will miss due to not being vaccinated as he was deported prior to the Australian Open earlier this year.

The US Open, on its social media handle, put out a statement on the reason behind the tennis great's withdrawal. 'Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens,' tournament director Stacey Allaster said in the statement.

A statement from the US Open: pic.twitter.com/E5ijwpkKjS — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2022

Promoted

More updates to follow