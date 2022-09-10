Story ProgressBack to home
US Open Men's Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Score Updates: Casper Ruud Regains Lead vs Karen Khachanov In First Set
US Open, Men's Singles Semi-final 1 Live Updates: Karen Khachanov takes on Casper Ruud in the US Open men's singles semi-final 1 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
US Open Live: Karen Khachanov takes on fifth seed Casper Ruud in semi-final 1.© AFP
US Open, Men's Singles Semi-Final 1 Live Updates: The first semi-final match between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud in the US Open men's singles at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York has kicked off. Russian 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios to make the last-four at a major for the first time. Fifth seed Ruud, on the other hand, defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to make his second Slam semi-final of 2022 having finished runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the French Open. In the second semi-final, American Frances Tiafoe will take on third seed Carlos Alcaraz Garcia.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the US Open Men's Singles Semi-Final 1 between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud from the Arthur Ashe Stadium
- 01:02 (IST)US Open Live: Khachanov makes it 2 allThis is a good performance from Khachanov, who is playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. He was trailing 0-2 earlier but he has now made it 2 all.
- 00:56 (IST)US Open Live: Khachanov bounces backKhachanov wins the third game without even giving Ruud any point but the Russian still trails 1-2 in the ongoing first set.
- 00:51 (IST)US Open Live: Ruud leads 2-0 in first setRuud steals the second game as well vs Khachanov.
- 00:50 (IST)US Open Live: Khachanov squanders leadKhachanov was leading 30-0 in the second game before losing two back-to-back points to see Rudd make it 30 all.
- 00:48 (IST)US Open Live: Ruud wins first gameRuud has won the first game vs Khachanov.
- 00:44 (IST)US Open Live: Match startsThe first semi-final match between Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud at the Arthur Ashe Stadium has kicked off. It starts with the serve of Ruud.
- 00:41 (IST)US Open Live: Maiden Grand Slam semi-final for KhachanovKaren Khachanov is playing his first Grand Slam semi-final. Ruud is having an edge in this match, but he must be wary of his opponent.
- 00:36 (IST)US Open Live: Khachanov, Rudd arrive to courtBoth the players of the first semi-final have arrived to the court. The winner of this game will face the winner of the second semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe.
- 00:29 (IST)US Open Live: Road to semisKaren Khachanov had defeated Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-final while Casper Ruud beat Matteo Berrettini in the final-8.
- 00:01 (IST)US Open Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the US Open men's singles semi-final 1. 27th seed Karen Khachanov takes on 5th seed Casper Ruud in this match. You will get all the match updates here. Stay connected!
