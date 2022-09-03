23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams crashed out of the ongoing US Open on Friday after going down in the third round to Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Regarded one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, Serena went down 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 in the third round. After the match, Serena was rightfully emotional and she said she would not reconsider retirement but "you never know".

In a on-court interview, Serena Williams was seen crying and she credited her sister Venus for achieving massive success in the sport.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. So thank you, Venus. She is the only reason Serena Williams ever existed. It all started with my parents, they deserve everything. I am so grateful to them. These are happy tears, I guess," Serena said.

Asked by an on-court interviewer whether there was any possibility she might yet extend her career, she replied: "I don't think so, but you never know."

"It's been a fun ride," she said. "It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life.

"I'm just so grateful to every single person that's ever said, 'Go, Serena,' in their life. I'm just so grateful. You got me here."

With AFP inputs