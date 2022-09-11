World No.1 Iga Swiatek won her third Grand Slam on Saturday after she defeated Ons Jabeur in the US Open women's singles final. For the summit clash, actor Matthew Perry was also in attendance who is famous for his role of 'Chandler Bing' in uber-popular sit-com 'FRIENDS'. After the win, Swiatek could not control her excitement on spotting Perry and she tweeted to make her happiness known to the world.

Taking to Twitter, Swiatek wrote: "Me when I really wanted to be focused but I saw @MatthewPerry on the screen during the changeover. Could this BE any more exciting."

Me when I really wanted to be focused but I saw @MatthewPerry on the screen during the changeover. Could this BE any more exciting? pic.twitter.com/JMLpvQjnNA — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) September 11, 2022

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Tunisia's Ons Jabeur to win her second Grand Slam title of the year with a straight sets victory in the US Open final on Saturday. Polish star Swiatek overcame a spirited second set fightback from fifth seed Jabeur to win 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1 hour and 52 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory followed Swiatek's win at the French Open in June, making the 21-year-old the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a single season.

Swiatek's 10th career title also extended her remarkable record in tournament finals.

She has now won her last 10 finals, without dropping a set.

(With AFP inputs)