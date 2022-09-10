Story ProgressBack to home
US Open Men's Singles Semi-final 2 Live Score Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Takes On Frances Tiafoe
US Open, Men's Singles Semi-final 2 Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz takes on Frances Tiafoe in the US Open men's singles semi-final 2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
US Open Live: Carlos Alcaraz takes on Frances Tiafoe in semi-final 2.© AFP
US Open, Men's Singles Semi-Final 2 Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz takes on Frances Tiafoe in the US Open men's singles semi-final 2 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Alcaraz advanved to the semis after defeating Jannik Sinner in five sets in the quarter-final, while Tiafoe advanced to the final-4 after beating Andrey Rublev in three straight sets. The winner of the match will face Casper Ruud in the final of the men's singles. Notably, Ruud defeated Karen Khachanov 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the first semi-final.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the US Open Men's Singles Semi-final 2 between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe from the Arthur Ashe Stadium
- 04:17 (IST)US Open Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the US Open men's singles semi-final 2. Carlos Alcaraz takes on Frances Tiafoe in this match. You will get all the match updates here. Stay connected!
