Under-19 World Cup: India's Bowling Attack "Best In The Tournament", Says Skipper Priyam Garg

Updated: 04 February 2020 21:42 IST

Priyam Garg said they have the best bowling attack as their fast bowlers bowl in excess of 140 kmph and the spinners also complement them really well.

Under-19 World Cup: India
Priyam Garg hailed Indian bowlers for restricting Pakistan to a modest total in the semis. © Twitter

India captain Priyam Garg rated their bowling attack as the best in the tournament after the colts strolled to the final of the Under-19 World Cup with a 10-wicket win over Pakistan in Potchefstroom, South Africa. In what is the first ever 10-wicket win in knockouts of the U-19 World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century as he and opening partner Divyaansh Saxena helped India chase down a target of 173 without losing a wicket.

Pakistan were skittled out for 172 and then it was a cakewalk for Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 105 with Saxena not out on 59 as India won in 35.2 overs scoring 176.

"It is just one step closer to what we want to achieve.

"I think our bowling attack is the best in this tournament. Our quicks bowl 140+ and our spinners do complement them really well," said Garg after the victory.

On the batters he said: "It isn't the first time that the openers are playing like this. They have been doing it for the last one year, they come from the same state, they understand each other and have good understanding while running between the wickets.

"I would like to focus on the same processes and treat the finals like just another game."

They will now face either Bangladesh or New Zealand whose semi-final match will be played on Thursday. The final is scheduled to be played on Sunday.

Comments
Highlights, India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Ton As India Beat Pakistan In Semis
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan, Preview: India Take On Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Marquee Semi-Final Clash
India vs Australia U19 Super League Quarter-Final 1 Highlights: India Beat Australia By 74 Runs To Reach Semifinals
Under-19 World Cup: In-Form India Favourites To Beat Australia In Quarter-Finals
