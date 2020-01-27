Under-19 World Cup: In-Form India Favourites To Beat Australia In Quarter-Finals

The Indian colts will look to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing Under-19 cricket World Cup and will definitely start as the favourites when they take on Australia in the Super League quarter-final at Senwes Park on Tuesday. Last Friday, India had marched into the quarterfinals after they defeated New Zealand by 44 runs (via DLS) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Before that, they had registered comprehensive victories in their first two group stage games against Sri Lanka and Japan.

India have been superb in all the three departments and have played to their tag of defending champions. Their bowling has been led by wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been brilliant in all the matches India have played so far in the tournament.

Bishnoi has picked up 10 wickets from three games, including a game-changing 4/30 against a gritty New Zealand side, and has proved why Kings XI Punjab invested Rs 2 crore in him during the IPL 2020 auction.

Pacers like Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh have impressed with their pace and capability to move the ball, proving to be a potent combination for the Indian colts.

Left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar has also been getting crucial breakthroughs and has added spice to the Indian bowling line-up.

In batting, they have Yashasvi Jaiswal, his opening partner Divyansh Saxena and skipper Priyam Garg who all have showed glimpses of their talent. Yashasvi, who has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.40 crores, has hit two half centuries and looks to be in great form.

Australia, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their potential. They suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their first game. However, they came back strongly in the next one against Nigeria, registering a 10-wicket win. And against England, they came from nowhere to beat them.

However, Australia will have to bring out their A game and make sure they don't falter on any front to beat 4-times champions India.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Chand Jurel (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

Australia: Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies (vc), Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne (vc), Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans