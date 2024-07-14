Spain have dazzled on their thrilling run to the Euro 2024 final but just one of their 13 goals in Germany has come from striker and captain Alvaro Morata, who remains a lightning rod for criticism. By contrast England struggled on the road to Berlin despite largely facing weaker opposition, yet still believe they can upset the odds on Sunday, especially if Morata's drought continues. The Atletico Madrid forward's profligate finishing has come under scrutiny in his homeland after netting just four times in 30 games for club and country, with his attitude also harshly judged.

While explosive wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have thrived in Germany, Morata has under-performed despite a strong start against Croatia in Spain's opening match.

The 31-year-old got the ball rolling for La Roja, finishing clinically to net his country's first goal of the tournament.

Morata's strike made him the standalone fourth top Spanish international goalscorer of all-time with 36 goals, but he has not scored in five games since.

His high work-rate is undoubted and his smart movement a boon for his team-mates, but his lack of goals is a concern for Spain.

If Spain are crowned champions at Berlin's Olympiastadion for a record fourth time, then Morata can proclaim he played his part in a system that has been by a distance the most dangerous in the tournament.

But his lack of goals will be the first port of call for the Spanish critics if England win.

Advertisement

Morata said earlier this week Euro 2024 will probably be his last tournament with the national team because he feels he has been unfairly attacked.

"In Spain there is no respect for anyone or anything," complained Morata in an interview with El Mundo before the semi-final victory over France.

Some in the Spanish media blasted Morata for his comments, with El Confidencial running an article titled "Morata, a captain who embarrasses Spain and not only because of his poor form at the Euros" calling him a "crybaby".

Morata's wife Alice Campello lashed back on social media in his defence, while coach Luis de la Fuente backed him saying for Spaniards he was an atypical leader.

Advertisement

"In Spain we find it difficult to recognise good things we have, Morata is a clear example, he has the numbers of a superstar," said De la Fuente.

"He would be a legend in another country, but in ours it's difficult... I'm 100 percent behind him."

Morata has played for a host of top clubs, including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus, but never found a place he could call home for any length of time and may move on from Atletico this summer.

The forward said living in London was "stressful" and stayed in the Premier League for just two seasons before returning to his homeland on loan.

Morata admitted he was on the brink of tears at the end of each Spain match at the Euros.

"It's pure emotion, it's like (I'm) a fan in the stands," Morata told UEFA.

"When they sub me off, it's as if I were any of the players' parents watching from the stands...

"That's my personality, there's no shame in crying about positive things -– and I hope I have lots more to cry about on Sunday."

Even if some of La Roja's own fans jeered him during friendlies in March and Spanish media have been critical, his team-mates are delighted to have him leading the way.

"Alvaro deserves the best, for the person he is, as a team-mate, as a player, and for being captain of this national team," said Dani Olmo on Friday.

The playmaker shares the lead in the Euros scoring charts with three goals but pointed out Morata could still finish as top scorer.

"Alvaro has one, if he scores a hat-trick he'll take it," said Olmo optimistically.

Often viewed as unlucky, misfortune nearly struck for Morata after Spain's win over France on Tuesday.

During the celebrations one of the team's security guards slipped and crashed into the striker, who appeared to be hurt.

"Yellow card and that's all," joked Morata the next day, ready to face England, hoping to silence his critics with the first major international trophy of his career.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)