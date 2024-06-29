Georgia coach Willy Sagnol insisted the rank outsiders would go into Sunday's Euro 2024 clash with Spain in relaxed mood having already far exceeded expectations by making it to the last 16. "We will go into this game with a lot of confidence because we have absolutely nothing to lose. For me we have already won the European Championship and I am just excited to be on the pitch," Sagnol told reporters in Cologne, where Sunday's game will be played.

Georgia are appearing at a major tournament for the first time and made it to the knockout phase with a remarkable 2-0 win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in their last group match on Wednesday.

That followed a 3-1 loss to Turkey and a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and allowed them to progress from Group F as one of the best third-placed finishers.

However, all the evidence suggests their run will come to an end against a Spain side who have been the most impressive team so far at the tournament, winning all three group games without letting in a goal.

Georgia have played Spain four times since Frenchman Sagnol was appointed coach in early 2021, and have lost all four meetings.

They went down twice in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and then lost twice more in qualifying for this competition.

That included a chastening 7-1 reverse at home in Tbilisi last September.

"It was a difficult moment for us but sometimes to get further in life you need moments like that, where it is very difficult, where you are not good, where you think you have done everything bad," Sagnol reflected.

"Without difficulties you can't have great achievements. It was part of our journey.

"If we are here today I am sure this 7-1 taught us a lot of things and we learnt a lot of things from it."

The 47-year-old former France international added: "Spain are clearly the best team in the competition up until now so that is why it is going to be a tough match.

"We played four times against them, we lost four times, but now it is a different competition, a different atmosphere, a different environment, so many things can happen."

