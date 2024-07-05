Story ProgressBack to home
Spain vs Germany Quarterfinal LIVE Score, Euro 2024: Clash Of Titans As Spain Face Germany In Quarterfinals
Euro 2024 Quarterfinal, Spain vs Germany LIVE Updates: Spain take on Germany in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals on Friday.
Spain vs Germany Quarterfinal, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Spain vs Germany LIVE Score: Two of the favourites for the Euro 2024 title will face off in the quarter-final, as Spain take on hosts Germany. The two nations are arguably the two best teams in the tournament so far, with Spain having scored nine goals and Germany eight. Watch out for Spain wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams to delight, whilst midfielder Fabian Ruiz has also starred. Germany have looked a cohesive unit so far, with Jamal Musiala being the joint-top goalscorer of Euro 2024. Toni Kroos will also face many of his Real Madrid teammates, who could end his search for a fairytale end to his career. (MATCH CENTER)
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, Spain vs Germany LIVE Score here -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 21:26 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: Time for the national anthemsThe two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from a huge encounter in the Euro 2024.
- 21:21 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: HistoryBoth Germany and Spain have won three Euros titles, - the most by any side in the history of the competition. A massive game awaits as two heavyweights fight it out for a spot in the semifinals.
- 21:14 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: ESP playing XIUnai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (capt)
- 21:09 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: GER playing XIManuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Ruediger, Jonathan Tah, David Raum; Emre Can, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Leroy Sane; Kai Havertz
- 21:03 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: Olmo-st a different routeSpanish media had reported that RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo may come in ahead of Barcelona's Pedri for the tie, but Luis De la Fuente decided to stick with his tried and tested formula.
- 20:59 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: Is consistency the key?Spain coach Luis de la Fuente opted to stick with his starting XI from the 4-1 defeat of Georgia in their last 16 tie and the 1-0 win over Italy in the group stages.
- 20:56 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: Emre CanEmre Can, who was left out of Nagelsmann's original Euros squad but was called in at the 11th hour to replace the sick Aleksandar Pavlovic, will start his first match for the national team since September. Nagelsmann also brought back centre-back Jonathan Tah in place of Nico Schlotterbeck -- Tah missed Germany's 2-0 win over Denmark in Dortmund in the last 16 with a yellow card suspension.
- 20:54 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: Big changesGermany coach Julian Nagelsmann has started Emre Can in defensive midfield alongside Toni Kroos, ahead of Robert Andrich, for Friday's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash with Spain in Stuttgart. Andrich has been a fixture of Nagelsmann's starting side since March and has played from the beginning in each of the hosts' four matches so far at Euro 2024.
- 20:53 (IST)Spain vs Germany LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany. Two unbeaten sides with brilliant showing in the tournament till now and it is truly a clash of titans in the competition tonight.
Topics mentioned in this article
Spain Germany Toni Kroos Jamal Musiala Kai Havertz Manuel Neuer Antonio Rudiger Joselu Nacho Dani Carvajal Lamine Yamal UEFA Euro 2024 Football Football Live Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.