Turkey vs Georgia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Turkey take on Georgia in an important F match in Euro 2024 on Tuesday. Much like Euro 2020, Turkey will once again be dark horses for Euro 2024, having assembled a squad with a great blend of youth and experience. Led by midfield dynamos like Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu and Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler, Turkey will be aiming for direct qualification to the knockout phase. They'll be up against Georgia in Group F, a nation making their Euros debut. However, with the likes of Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their ranks, Georgia will be no pushovers.

When will the Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 18 (IST).

Where will the Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match will be played at the BVB Stadion, Dortmund.

What time will the Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match start?

The Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match?

The Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match?

The Turkey vs Georgia, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)