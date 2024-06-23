Switzerland vs Germany Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: As the business end of UEFA Euro 2024 gets underway, the clash between hosts Germany and Switzerland may not be so decisive, as both nations are almost certainly through to the knockout stage. With Germany on six points and Switzerland on four, both teams are also well-placed to finish top two in Group A. This match, therefore, offers both nations a chance to test their bench strength. Leroy Sane will be hopeful of getting a start, being the biggest name among Germany's substitutes.

When will the Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 24 (IST).

Where will the Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Frankfurt Arena, Frankfurt.

What time will the Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match start?

The Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match?

The Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match?

The Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)