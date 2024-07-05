Spain vs Germany Live Streaming Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Telecast: The two highest-scoring nations of Euro 2024 - and two of the favourites - face off in the first quarter-final game as Spain take on Germany on Friday. Spain are the only side to have won every game so far, while hosts Germany are yet to lose either. One storyline heading into the game is that Toni Kroos could be denied a fairytale end to his career by some of his Real Madrid teammates like Dani Carvajal, Nacho or Joselu. Germany's defence will also need to be wary of the twin threat of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams on the Spain wings.

When will the Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match take place?

The Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will take place on Friday, July 5 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match be played?

The Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart.

What time will the Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match start?

The Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match?

The Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match?

The Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

