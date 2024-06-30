Spain vs Georgia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Round of 16 Live Telecast: Spain take on Georgia in Euro 2024 Round of 16. Spain are focussed on defeating debutants Georgia to reach the quarter-finals and so is their 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal after receiving some good news to clear his head. Before La Roja tackle their last 16 assignment in Cologne Yamal discovered he had passed his own -- the country's compulsory end of secondary school exams. Still studying when the tournament began in Germany little over a fortnight ago, he shone in Spain's first two matches and was rested for the majority of the third with the team already through top of Group B.

While thoughts started to drift towards the knock-out rounds, Spain's right winger was still waiting on his results.

Spain aced their "group of death" examination, overcoming Croatia, Italy and Albania to finish the opening phase with a 100 percent record and three clean sheets.

No other team managed either feat and after Spain came into the tournament without the favourites tag worn by France and England, now many are starting to believe in La Roja.

When will the Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match take place?

The Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Monday, July 1 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match be played?

The Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be played at the Cologne Stadium, Germany.

What time will the Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match start?

The Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs