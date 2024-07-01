Story ProgressBack to home
Spain vs Georgia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Fabian Ruiz Scores, Spain Take 2-1 Lead vs Georgia In Rd Of 16 Tie
Spain vs Georgia LIVE Updates: Spain are 2-1 in the second half against Georgia in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Cologne Stadium.
Spain vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates© AFP
Spain vs Georgia Live Updates, Euro 2024 Round of 16: Spain are 2-1 in the second half against Georgia in the first half in their Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at Cologne Stadium, Germany on Monday (IST). La Roja are focussed on defeating debutants Georgia to reach the quarter-finals. Spain aced their "group of death" examination, overcoming Croatia, Italy and Albania to finish the opening phase with a 100 percent record and three clean sheets. On the other hand, Georgia managed a win and a draw in the three games played in the group stage. (Match-Center)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia -
- 01:42 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Ruiz hands ESP the lead!Fabian Ruiz has scored and Spain's comeback is complete. Yamal's free-kick was blocked by the Georgia wall but he turned provider for Fabian Ruiz who made no mistake in converting an easy opportunity.
- 01:37 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Second half underwayThe second half begins and surprisingly, it was Georgia who got the first chance. A lung-bursting run from the attacker but ended up losing the ball at the last moment. Another long range hit followed but still no second goal!
- 01:24 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Half-timeIt is half-time and the score is 1-1. Spain will be extremely unhappy with how the half has gone but they did end up mounting a comeback with the Rodri goal. However, they are nowhere close to finishing the game off.
- 01:12 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Equaliser!Rodri scores and Spain have equalised. This time, the long-range shot from Rodri finally prove too good for the Georgia goalkeeper as it crashed into the net and Spain are back in this encounter.
- 01:07 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: More savesThe Georgia goalkeeper has been absolutely sensational today with multiple important saves within the first half an hour. Once again, he was called into action as Cucurella took a solid shot from just outside the box but he once again rose the occasion and completed the save.
- 00:58 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: A sudden changeGeorgia have really taken heart from the goal and they have mounted a somewhat comeback in the past few minutes. However, it is still Spain who are looking most likely to score the next goal in this encounter.
- 00:51 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Georgia take the leadWhat a turn of events! Spain dominated the game completely but it Georgia who have taken the lead. A tricky cross into the box took a touch from Robin Le Normand and went into the goal as Spain have conceded an own goal!
- 00:46 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Massive saveA glancing header from the corner for Dani Carvajal but the Georgia goalkeeper was up to the challenge and he showed brilliant reflexes to complete the save. It has been Spain all the way in this game but Georgia are not going down without a fight.
- 00:40 (IST)Euro 2024 Live: Spain on topIt has been all Spain in the first 10 minutes of this match. Constant attack with Nico Williams getting involved in the majority of build-ups but the final ball has not quite been up to the mark.
- 00:33 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: We are underwayThe game begins and Spain are looking extremely convincing in attack. Intricate passing along with pacy wingers give them a massive edge in this game and it will be difficult for Georgia to say the least.
- 00:28 (IST)Spain vs Croatia LIVE: Time for national anthemsThe teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from this exciting encounter.
- 00:14 (IST)Spain vs Georgia LIVE: Advantage ESPSpain will certainly start the match as clear favourites after a dominating show in the group stage. However, considering Georgia's win over Portugal, it will not be wise to underestimate them in this encounter.
- 00:03 (IST)Euro 2024 LIVE: Georgia starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/l8TSkVteOf— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
- 00:02 (IST)Euro 2024 LIVE: Spain's starting XI -
#EURO2024 | #ESPGEO pic.twitter.com/mr8RKJtalM— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 30, 2024
- 00:00 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Spain and Georgia. Stay connected for the live updates.
