Spain vs Croatia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Spain face Croatia in a Group B encounter at the Euro 2024 in Berlin on Saturday. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said young wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams have a "gift from God" ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia on Saturday. Barcelona's 16-year-old attacker Yamal has leapt into the limelight this season and established himself as a regular for La Roja on the right. Athletic Bilbao winger Williams, 21, could start on the left flank for Spain and his stock is rising rapidly too after helping the Basque side win the Copa del Rey this season. Luka Modric said on Friday that Croatia "don't mind being dark horses" at Euro 2024 despite consistently performing above expectations at recent major tournaments. Zlatko Dalic's men kick off their Euro campaign against Spain in Group B at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday, as they bid to reach the knockout phase for a fifth consecutive major tournament. Croatia made the final at the 2018 World Cup, losing to France, and then finished third in Qatar two years ago.

When will the Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.

What time will the Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match start?

The Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match?

The Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match?

The Spain vs Croatia, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP inputs)