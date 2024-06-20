Slovenia vs Serbia Live Streaming and Live Telecast, Euro 2024: Slovenia take on Serbia in a Group C match at Allianz Arena, Germany on Thursday. Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic said Wednesday his side could learn from their narrow 1-0 loss to England before Thursday's crunch Slovenia game, having shown England "too much respect". England dominated the first half taking the lead through a Jude Bellingham header after 13 minutes. Serbia however fought back into the game after half-time, forcing England to fight hard and hold on to claim all three points.

"Against England we started playing with too much respect for them, like they came from another planet," the coach said.

"It should not be like that. We've played better against them later in the match and that's how we'll play against Slovenia."

Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia in the other Group C fixture means Serbia can take a huge step towards reaching the knockouts with a win on Thursday in Munich.

A loss or a draw in that match would however represent a significant setback for the Serbs in their first European Championships as an independent country.

When will the Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 20 (IST).

Where will the Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

What time will the Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match start?

The Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match?

The Slovenia vs Serbia, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With PTI Inputs