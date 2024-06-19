Scotland vs Switzerland Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Fresh off a 3-1 win against Hungary, Switzerland can seal qualification to Round of 16 with a victory over Scotland in their second UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match. Scotland put in a disjointed display in their opening game against Germany, where they were taken apart defensively, and handsomely beaten 5-1. Switzerland are likely to go unchanged into the XI, while Scotland will be forced to switch after defender Ryan Porteous was sent off against Germany. Defeat for Scotland will hugely dent their qualification hopes.

When will the Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will take place on Thursday, June 20 (IST).

Where will the Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Cologne Stadium, Cologne.

What time will the Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match start?

The Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match?

The Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match?

The Scotland vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

