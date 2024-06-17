Romania vs Ukraine Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Romania face Ukraine in a crucial Group E encounter in Munich on Monday. Ukraine have performed extremely well under caoch Serhiy Rebrov who guided them to Euro 2024 amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The former Dynamo Kyiv and Tottenham striker Rebrov played a big role in taking Ukraine to their fourth successive appearance at the competition. Romania, on the other hand, begin the competition as somewhat of an underdog and more experts do not expect them to make it to the knockout stages. However, they did cruise through the qualification stage and even topped their group en route to booking their spot in the Euro 2024. The other two teams in Group E are Belgium and Slovakia.

When will the Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will be played at Munich Football Arena, Munich.

What time will the Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match start?

The Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match?

The Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match?

The Romania vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)