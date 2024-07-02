Romania vs Netherlands Live Streaming Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Live Telecast: Romania take on Euro 1988 champions Netherlands in the penultimate game of the Round of 16 in Euro 2024. Romania topped Group E, boosted by a 3-0 win over Ukraine in their opening match. They will be hoping to reignite their goalscoring form, having only scored a penalty in 180 minutes since that match. The Dutch finished third in their group behind France and Austria, and have led a game for only 7 minutes this Euros. A win for them could also see a rematch against Austria in the quarters.

When will the Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match take place?

The Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday, June 2 (IST).

Where will the Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match be played?

The Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

What time will the Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match start?

The Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Romania vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

