Portugal vs Slovenia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Live Telecast: Portugal will be going up against Slovenia in the Round of 16 match of the Euro 2024 on Tuesday (IST). Slovenia held England to a goalless draw to progress third from Group C, while Portugal struggled to break down a defensive Czech Republic in their opener. Portugal coach Roberto Martinez rotated most of his side against Georgia apart from misfiring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed to score in three group matches.

When will the Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match take place?

The Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Tuesday, July 2 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match be played?

The Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be played at the Cologne Stadium, Germany.

What time will the Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match start?

The Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Portugal vs Slovenia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs