Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Face Slovenia In Round Of 16 Encounter
POR vs SVN LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Slovenia in a crucial Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash.
UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face Slovenia in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter. Portugal looked in tremendous form with two back-to-back victories before slumping to a stunning loss against Georgia in the group stages. However, they still emerged as the top team in their group and will be look for redemption. On the other hand, Slovenia came third in their group behind England and Denmark but they did not lose a single game.
- 23:51 (IST)Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter between Portugal and Slovenia. A big match for one of the tournament favourites in Portugal but considering Slovenia's form, they will be a tough opponent.
