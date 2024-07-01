UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal face Slovenia in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter. Portugal looked in tremendous form with two back-to-back victories before slumping to a stunning loss against Georgia in the group stages. However, they still emerged as the top team in their group and will be look for redemption. On the other hand, Slovenia came third in their group behind England and Denmark but they did not lose a single game.

Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE Score here -