Portugal vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his hunt for a second Euro title tonight, as Portugal take on the Czech Republic in their first UEFA Euro 2024 game. Portugal - under new manager Roberto Martinez - won all ten of their games in Euro 2024 Qualifiers, and are one of the favourites heading into the tournament. With the likes of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Portugal look formidable. Czech Republic will post a stern test, however, led by Bayer Leverkusen duo Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek.



When will the Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 19 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

What time will the Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match start?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match?

The Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

