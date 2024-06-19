Story ProgressBack to home
Portugal vs Czech Republic LIVE Score, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal Face Czech Republic In Group F Clash
POR vs CZE LIVE Score: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Czech Republic in a crucial Group F encounter on Wednesday.
Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Czech Republic in a crucial Group F encounter on Wednesday. Portugal enter Euro 2024 as one of the favourites after a sensational qualification campaign where they won all of the match. Ronaldo is all set to start and appear at a record-extending sixth Euros competition. Pepe set a new record as the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship. Czech Republic also had a good show and they will bank a lot on the Bayer Leverkusen duo Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozek.
- 00:07 (IST)Portugal vs Czech Republic LIVE: History beckons RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo, 39, will beat the previous record of an outfield player that had been held by Lothar Matthaeus after his 150th and final appearance for Germany at Euro 2000. Ronaldo already holds the record for most goals (14) and appearances (25) in European Championship history.
- 00:02 (IST)Portugal vs Czech Republic LIVE: Big recordPepe will set a new record as the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship after the 41-year-old was selected for Portugal's opening game at Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic on Tuesday. The Porto centre-back will pass the mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.
- 23:59 (IST)Portugal vs Czech Republic LIVE: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 match between Portugal and Czech Republic.
