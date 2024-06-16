Poland vs Netherlands Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Netherlands will begin their UEFA Euro 2024 charge against Poland on Sunday, June 16. Having been placed alongside favourites France and an in-form Austria, both sides have their work cut out. Ronald Koeman will coach Netherlands at a major tournament for the first time; himself being a part of the nation's 1988 Euro title win. The Netherlands football team will also have to make up for the loss of key midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who got injured right before the Euros. Poland are also without star striker Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to return from injury for their second game of Euro 2024.

When will the Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 16 (IST).

Where will the Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg.

What time will the Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match start?

The Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match?

The Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match?

The Poland vs Netherlands, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.



