Poland vs Austria Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Robert Lewandowski might be making a return to the Poland lineup, as they take on Austria in Group D of UEFA Euro 2024. Both sides narrowly lost their opening group games; Austria lost 1-0 to France, while Poland lost despite taking the lead against the Netherlands. Austria will be confident of a positive result, as they held their own for large parts of their game against favourites France. However, with Netherlands and France already on 3 points, another loss could hugely dampen qualification hopes for Austria or Poland.

When will the Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will take place on Friday, June 21 (IST).

Where will the Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Olympiastadion, Berlin.

What time will the Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match start?

The Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match?

The Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match?

The Poland vs Austria, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)