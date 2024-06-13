Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri paid tribute to Real Madrid and Croatia great Luka Modric, just days after the Croatian himself congratulated Chhetri for his international career. On the eve of Chhetri's final India match against Kuwait, Modric had sent a video message wishing him good luck for the game. Now, Chhetri has responded to the tribute. The Indian great called Modric a "superstar", and wished Modric an injury-free Euro 2024. Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, will take on Spain, Italy and Albania in Group B of Euro 2024.

Modric paid tribute to Chhetri's incredible career, as he retired as the fourth-highest international goalscorer of all time, with 94 goals for India.

"First of all, thank you for the amazing 19-20 years. I am a fan right from his Tottenham days," said Chhetri about Modric.

India coach Igor Stimac, who is Croatian, had posted Modric's message to Chhetri on his X account. Stimac managed Modric and the Croatia national team between 2012 and 2013.

"Not only is he (Modric) a superstar on the pitch but also a nice and humble person," said Chhetri.

Chhetri hailed Modric's international career, and wished him the best leading up to Euro 2024.

"What he has done for Croatia is outstanding. I just hope that he enjoys Euro 2024. I hope he doesn't have any injury or pain, I hope we can see as many minutes from him in the tournament," Chhetri further said.

Modric, who will turn 39 in September, may also be playing a major international tournament for the final time in Euro 2024.

"I am sure people like me and a lot of other fans are going to enjoy him playing for Croatia in a big tournament, probably for the last time," said Chhetri.

Modric is coming into Euro 2024 after winning his sixth UEFA Champions League title with Real Madrid.

