Marco Rossi slammed his Hungary flops after their Euro 2024 campaign started with a dismal 3-1 defeat against Switzerland on Saturday and warned it may be "impossible" to defeat group favourites Germany in their next match. Rossi's side failed to live up to their pre-tournament billing as dark horses with a lacklustre display in Cologne. They were rocked by first half strikes from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer, who both netted their maiden international goals. Barnabas Varga's second-half header gave Hungary hope, but Breel Embolo came off the bench to net in stoppage-time in his first international appearance since 2022.

"We had a tactical misunderstanding. We didn't cope and have time to press them. The first half was very bad. We were too passive," Rossi said.

"Switzerland are very experienced, with quality players all over the pitch. Against teams at this level, you run the risk of doing bad things. They made the most of our mistakes."

Taking his share of the blame, as well as lambasting his players, Rossi said: "I'm not looking for guilty people. I'm the coach and need to take my responsibility.

"We had some short-comings in individual performances. There aren't many strategies to stop individual mistakes.

"It's hard to say anyone did well apart from two or three performances."

Hungary's defeat leaves them three points behind hosts Germany and second placed Switzerland in Group A.

A loss against Germany on Wednesday would be a hammer blow to Hungary's hopes of making the last 16, and Rossi admitted he is not confident of upsetting the odds.

"We play Germany in four days. I dare anybody to bet one Hungarian forint on us. As of today that looks impossible," he said.

"Germany are a different team than the last Euros, they proved it against Scotland. In my opinion they are the biggest favourite of the European Championship."

