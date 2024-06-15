Hungary vs Switzerland Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Hungary take on Switzerland in a crucial Group A encounter in Euro 2024 on Saturday. Hungary coach Marco Rossi has urged his side to embrace the pressure of being ranked as an emerging force at Euro 2024. They have arrived on the Euro stage thanks to Rossi's guidance and the dynamic presence of Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield. Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka is ready to write a "new chapter" at Euro 2024 after his dream season with Bayer Leverkusen. Xhaka, whose country face Hungary in their Euro opener on Saturday, helped Leverkusen spring a surprise as they went undefeated to win the Bundesliga title for the first time this term. Xabi Alonso's team also won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final before losing to Atalanta in a defeat that has provided Xhaka with all the motivation he needs at the Euros.

When will the Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Cologne Stadium.

What time will the Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match start?

The Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will start at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match?

The Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match?

The Hungary vs Switzerland, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(With AFP inputs)