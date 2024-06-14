Germany vs Scotland Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: The Euro 2024 is here and Germany will take on Scotland in the opening match of the competition in Munich on Saturday. Germany will come into the tournament on the back of three disappointing tournament runs - including group stage exists at the 2018 as well as the 2022 World Cups. Julian Nagelsmann's side won just 3 out of their 11 matches last year and it will take a massive effort from the side to make their mark in this year's competition. This will be the first time that Germany will be hosting a men's major competition since the 2006 World Cup and with the home support in their favour, a turnaround can be on the cards. Germany and Scotland are placed in Euro 2024 Group A along with Hungary and Switzerland. As a result, a good show against Germany can prove to be pivotal in booking a knockout stage berth for Scotland.

When will the Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match will take place on Saturday, June 15 (IST).

Where will the Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match start?

The Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match?

The Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match?

The Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

