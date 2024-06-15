Story ProgressBack to home
Germany vs Scotland LIVE Score, Euro 2024: Germany Come Close To Scoring | GER 0-0 SCO In 1st Half
GER vs SCO LIVE Score: Germany take on Scotland in their Euro 2024 Group A encounter.
Germany vs Scotland, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
Germany vs Scotland Live Updates, Euro Cup 2024: Germany kick off their Euro 2024 campaign in Munich against Scotland, the start of a journey the three-time continental champions hope will conclude with victory in the final in Berlin on July 14. On the other hand, it is just Scotland's second major tournament since 1998. They returned to the big stage at Euro 2020 but finished bottom of the group, picking up their only point in a 0-0 draw with England.
Here are the Live Updates of Euro 2024 game between Germany and Scotland -
- 00:36 (IST)Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Match is underwayThe match is underway and Germany straight away had a good chance to score. Florian Wirtz should have done better with the finish but this is a solid start for the hosts.
- 00:23 (IST)Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Time for the national anthemsThe trophy is out on the pitch and it is time for the national anthems. Both set of players have taken their positions and we are minutes away from the start of this match.
- 00:22 (IST)Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Opening ceremony underwayThe opening ceremony is underway with performers dancing on the pitch ahead of the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland.
- 00:15 (IST)Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Full lineupsGermany (4-2-3-1) Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Maximilian Mittelstaedt; Robert Andrich, Toni Kroos; Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Florian Wirtz; Kai HavertzCoach: Julian Nagelsmann (GER)Scotland (3-4-2-1) Angus Gunn; Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, Ryan Porteous; Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Anthony Ralston; Ryan Christie, John McGinn; Che AdamsCoach: Steve Clarke (SCO)
- 00:08 (IST)Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Fight against historyThe last time that a host nation won the Euros was back in 1984 when France achieved the feat. Can Germany break the curse? The journey begins today.
- 00:02 (IST)Germany vs Scotland LIVE: Poor run of formThis will be the perfect chance for Germany to break their disappointing run in the recent international competitions. Poor show in the last two World Cups and even the last Euro has left Germany in a spot of bother. However, this time, they are the hosts and in front of the home crowd, they can recapture the magic.
- 23:52 (IST)GER vs SCO Live: Scotland's Starting XI -
Your Scotland team for tonight's @EURO2024 opener.#GERSCO | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/XmZXgIvVSq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 14, 2024
- 23:51 (IST)GER vs SCO Live: Germany's Starting XI -
Here's your Germany team #DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT #EURO2024 #GERSCO— German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) June 14, 2024
DFB/ Thomas Bcker pic.twitter.com/5OrXwKKDiE
- 23:46 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Euro 2024 game between Germany and Scotland. The match is set to take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Stay connected for all the live updates.
