Germany vs Hungary Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: UEFA Euro 2024 hosts Germany got off to just about the perfect start against Scotland, and will be hoping to make it two wins from two, as they face a downbeat Hungary on Wednesday night. With Toni Kroos on his farewell tour and the youth of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, Germany dazzled in a 5-1 win in their first game. Hungary looked hapless as they faltered to a 3-1 defeat against Switzerland, and coach Marco Rossi dismissed any hope of them defeating Germany if they played like that again.

When will the Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 19 (IST).

Where will the Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart.

What time will the Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match start?

The Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match?

The Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match?

The Germany vs Hungary, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)