Germany vs Hungary Live Updates, Euro 2024: Group A table-topper Germany take on third-placed Hungary in their second game of Euro 2024 at Stuttgart Arena. Germany started with a dominating win in the tournament that was against Scotland. They were leading by three goals in the first half and went on to win the game 5-1. The youthful attacking trio of Musiala, Wirtz and Havertz were effortlessly controlling the game in the final third of the pitch creating and converting chances in impressive manner. On the other hand, Hungary started their campaign in the tournament with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Switzerland. (Live Match-Center)

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle June 19 2024 21:11 (IST) Euro Cup 2024 LIVE: Germany starting line-up - How Germany start tonight... #EURO2024 | #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/eRZP9rvwZQ — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 19, 2024 Share Link

June 19 2024 21:11 (IST) Euro Cup 2024 LIVE Score: Hungary starting line-up - Hungary XI in Stuttgart #EURO2024 | #GERHUN pic.twitter.com/upshfHdp52 — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 19, 2024 Share Link

June 19 2024 21:07 (IST) Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match. Stay connected for the live updates and scores related to the game. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Germany vs Hungary Euro 2024 Group A match. Stay connected for the live updates and scores related to the game. Share Link