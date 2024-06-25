France vs Poland Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: France face Poland in a crucial Euro 2024 Group D encounter. France are unbeaten in the competition till now but find themselves behind Netherlands in the points table due to goal difference. Kylian Mbappe and Co defeated Austria 1-0 in their opening match before playing out a 0-0 draw with Netherlands. On the other hand, Poland lost both of their games against Netherlands and Austria to find themselves at the bottom of the table.

When will the France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match take place?

The France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 25 (IST).

Where will the France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match be played?

The France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

What time will the France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match start?

The France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match?

The France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match?

The France vs Poland, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)