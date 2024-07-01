France vs Belgium Live Streaming Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Live Telecast: France will be squaring off against Belgium in their Round of 16 match of Euro 2024 on Monday. Both the teams meet in a repeat of their semi-final clash at the 2018 World Cup, which Les Bleus won 1-0 on the way to lifting the trophy. Both France and Belgium qualified for the last 16 in second place in their respective groups, each winning just one game and scoring only two goals. France captain Kylian Mbappe admitted that playing with a mask to protect his broken nose was "absolutely horrible". Mbappe broke his nose in a collision in France's opening game at the Euros, a 1-0 win against Austria on June 17.

When will the France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match take place?

The France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Monday, July 1 (IST).

Where will the France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match be played?

The France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany.

What time will the France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match start?

The France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

With AFP Inputs