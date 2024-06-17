Serbia vs England Live Updates, Euro 2024: England kick off their Euro 2024 campaign with a match against Serbia on Sunday. The Three Lions must cope with the pressure of being hyped as one of the favourites for the tournament as Gareth Southgate aims to finally steer a richly-talented generation to glory. Tens of thousands of England supporters have arrived in Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, eager to see a show from their team after a shock 1-0 defeat by Iceland in their final warm-up match. There is little for Southgate to fear based on Serbia's performance in qualifying. Dragan Stojkovic's side won just four of their eight qualifiers, losing twice to Hungary and being held on both occasions by Bulgaria.

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle June 17 2024 00:23 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: Latest update on the clashes Seven Serbia fans were taken into custody on Sunday after scuffles broke out in the German city of Gelsenkirchen ahead of the team's Euro 2024 match against England, police said. Seven Serbia fans were taken into custody on Sunday after scuffles broke out in the German city of Gelsenkirchen ahead of the team's Euro 2024 match against England, police said.

June 17 2024 00:16 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: Is it coming home? The Euro 2024 campaign begins for England and once again, the question is - "Is it coming home?". Gareth Southgate's team selection has led to a lot of discussion among fans and it will be interest to see how Trent Alexander-Arnold fits in that midfield. The Euro 2024 campaign begins for England and once again, the question is - "Is it coming home?". Gareth Southgate's team selection has led to a lot of discussion among fans and it will be interest to see how Trent Alexander-Arnold fits in that midfield.

June 17 2024 00:10 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: Scuffle between fans Scuffles broke out on Sunday between English and Serbian football fans in the German city of Gelsenkirchen ahead of the Euro 2024 match between the two countries, police said. "There were clashes between English and Serbian fans, who were separated by the police," a police spokesman told AFP. Scuffles broke out on Sunday between English and Serbian football fans in the German city of Gelsenkirchen ahead of the Euro 2024 match between the two countries, police said. "There were clashes between English and Serbian fans, who were separated by the police," a police spokesman told AFP.

June 17 2024 00:06 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: Gareth Southgate says "There are a lot of good teams in this tournament. We have to be exceptional to progress through the group and have the opportunity to go further," said Southgate at his pre-match press conference. "Our focus is to qualify from the group. When you're trying to achieve exceptional things you have to break it down into chunks." "There are a lot of good teams in this tournament. We have to be exceptional to progress through the group and have the opportunity to go further," said Southgate at his pre-match press conference. "Our focus is to qualify from the group. When you're trying to achieve exceptional things you have to break it down into chunks."

June 16 2024 23:58 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: Serbia playing XI Mitrović and Vlahović leading the line...



How Serbia shape up#EURO2024 | #SRBENG

June 16 2024 23:55 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: ENG playing XI Trent Alexander-Arnold partners Declan Rice in midfield 👀



How England line up... #EURO2024 | #SRBENG

June 16 2024 23:50 (IST) Serbia vs England LIVE: Hello and welcome Welcome to the coverage of the Euro 2024 match between England and Serbia. England enter the competition as favourities with their talented side and history but Serbia have more than enough firepower to spring a major surprise. Welcome to the coverage of the Euro 2024 match between England and Serbia. England enter the competition as favourities with their talented side and history but Serbia have more than enough firepower to spring a major surprise.