Euro 2024 Switzerland vs Germany LIVE Updates: Germany, Switzerland Face Off With Top Spot Up For Grabs
Switzerland vs Germany LIVE Updates Euro 2024: Germany might see the game as a chance to test their bench strength, with Leroy Sane hopeful for a start.
Switzerland vs Germany LIVE Updates, Euro 2: Germany face Switzerland in Euro 2024, with the motivation of both sides being to seal top spot in Group A. Hosts Germany have been arguably the best side of the tournament so far, while Switzerland have dodged past Hungary and Scotland with four points in total. A lot of eyeballs will also be on the adjacent game between Hungary and Scotland, with both sides needing a win to keep qualification hopes alive. Germany might see the game as a chance to test their bench strength, with Leroy Sane hopeful for a start. (Match-Center)
- 23:45 (IST)EURO 2024 LIVE Updates!Remember, if Switzerland beat Germany, both teams will qualify for Round of 16. However, Scotland and Hungary can still make it to the next round in that case as one of the four best third place teams.
- 23:35 (IST)EURO 2024 LIVE Updates!We will also be closely monitoring the other game in Group A, which kicks off simultaneously with Scotland taking on Hungary in Stuttgart.Here are the starting XIs of that game:Scotland XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay; Adams, McGinn.Hungary XI: Gulacsi; Botka, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, Schafer, Styles, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.
- 23:33 (IST)Switzerland vs Germany LIVE Updates: Here are the starting XIs!Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Wirtz, Gundogan, Musiala; HavertzSwitzerland (3-4-3): Sommer; Akanji, Rodriguez, Schaer; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Rieder, Embolo
- 23:28 (IST)Switzerland vs Germany LIVE Updates: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Euro 2024 group game between Switzerland and host Germany. Both teams square off for top spot in Group A. Germany have six points so far, while Switzerland are second with four points from two matches. A win for either teams in Frankfurt will give them supremacy in Group A.
