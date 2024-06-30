Euro 2024 Round Of 16, England vs Slovakia LIVE: Early Problems For England Against Slovakia | ENG 0-0 SVK
Euro 2024 Round Of 16, England vs Slovakia LIVE: England are 0-0 against Slovakia in a Euro 2024 Round of 16 match on Sunday. The winner of this knock-out match will take on Switzerland in the quarterfinals of the competition. England topped their group with one win and two draws with the side failing to score in their last match against Slovenia. Slovakia, on the other hand, were third in their group behind Romania and Belgium. They had 4 points from 3 matches with the help of one win and one draw. (Match Centre)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Euro 2024 Round of 16 match Between England vs Slovakia:
- 21:42 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: Two early yellow cardsTwo very early yellow cards and this is going to be a problem for England. 10 minutes into the match and already, both Mainoo and Guehi are on yellow cards. Slovakia are depending a lot on their pace and England are not looking very comfortable.
- 21:38 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: What a startThe match is underway and both teams are on the offensive from the very start. Harry Kane went for an audacious shot from the half-line while Slovakia found themselves in a brilliant position but the finishing was not up to the mark.
- 21:25 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: Time for the national anthemsThe two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from a thrilling encounter.
- 21:22 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: Kobbie MainooGareth Southgate have opted for Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield after trying out Trent Alexander-Arnold and Connor Gallagher. Yet another partner for Declan Rice and this will be interesting.
- 21:13 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: Is it coming home?Another big tournament and the same question remains for England - Is it coming home? Gareth Southgate's side started the tournament well but the draw against Denmark and the inability to score a goal against Slovenia was a huge issue for them.
- 21:08 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: Slovakia starting XI
- 21:02 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: ENG starting XI
- 20:58 (IST)England vs Slovakia LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between England and Slovakia. A big match for England as they embark on yet another journey to clinch a trophy while Slovakia will look to spring a surprise.