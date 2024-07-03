The UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-finals are set, and we have a bunch of blockbuster games coming up. One side of the quarter-final draw is stacked with reputed heavyweights, while a couple of underdogs have also slipped in to the Top 8 and could yet go much further. The five hot favourites ahead of Euro 2024 - France, England, Portugal, Spain and hosts Germany - are still in the race for glory. The Netherlands made it through after a convincing Round of 16 victory, while Switzerland and Turkey should not be counted out based on form.

The first quarter-final game, on July 5, is arguably the game of the tournament so far. Germany and Spain have been arguably the two best teams of Euro 2024 - and the two highest-scoring nations - but one journey will end here.

But speaking of the potential game of the tournament, and the second quarter-final - Portugal vs France - may have something to say about it. The two nations played out an enthralling 2-2 draw in Euro 2020, but have underwhelmed so far with their brand of football. Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe are also yet to take the tournament by storm.

Switzerland are proving to be the giant-killers this summer. After nearly beating Germany, they dispatched defending champions Italy with ease in the Round of 16. Now, they face England, who have had to rely on Jude Bellingham's heroics amid some unconvincing displays.

Finally, Netherlands face Turkey in the last bout of the quarters. Turkey dumped out a strong Austria, while Netherlands won 3-0 against Romania.

Euro 2024 Quarter Final Draw in full:

1. Spain vs Germany - Friday, July 5 - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart (9:30 PM IST)

2. Portugal vs France - Saturday, July 6 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg (12:30 AM IST)

3. England vs Switzerland - Saturday, July 6 - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf (9:30 PM IST)

4. Netherlands vs Turkey - Sunday, July 7 - Olympiastadion, Berlin (12:30 AM IST)

The winner of Spain-Germany faces the winner of Portugal-France in the semis, while the winner of England-Switzerland faces the winner of Netherlands-Turkey.