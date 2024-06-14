Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: The Euro 2024 is here and Germany will take on Scotland in the first match of the competition. The Euro 2024 opening ceremony will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich ahead of the tournament opener. The Euro 2024 opening ceremony will take place ahead of the Germany vs Scotland clash with UEFA and German Football Association honouring legendary German football team captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer. Beckenbauer's wife, Heidi, will carry the official Henri Delaunay Trophy which will be awarded to the champions. She will be joined by Germany's Euro Cup-winning skippers Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony Performers list

There will be no performances at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony as there was a concert held one day before the start of the competition. The concert was held at Schlossplatz in Stuttgart where artists like SWR DJ, singer Leony, German EDM star Topic and DJs Robin Schulz and Le Shuuk performed.

When will the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, June 14.

Where will the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time will the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony start?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will start at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The Euro 2024 Opening Ceremony will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

