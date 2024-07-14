Spain are "deserved" favourites for Sunday's Euro 2024 final and even if England do pull off a surprise victory English bookmakers are willing to take the financial hit as for one at least it is "only money lent". Indeed it might be one occasion where the bookmakers allow their hearts to rule their heads and enjoy losing money. Even though English punters have weighed in since Gareth Southgate's side beat the Dutch at the death in their semi-final, Spain remain odds-on favourites for a record fourth European crown in Berlin.

"I take the view I can't lose, if England win, the fan in me is happy, if Spain win, the Coral man in me is satisfied," David Stevens, head of public relations at Coral, told AFP.

"If it is the former, it's only money lent.

"Spain have been the standout team in this Euros, and they are deserved favourites for Sunday's match.

"But that will not prevent those many patriotic punters getting stuck into the Three Lions, and England will be big losers come kick-off."

William Woodhams, CEO of the world's oldest bookmakers Fitzdares, largely concurs with his rival.

"Heart always wins," he told AFP.

"One result isn't going to kill the business and a bit of a feelgood factor among punters never hurts."

Indeed Woodhams also has a personal interest in England winning their first major trophy since Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup trophy 58 years ago.

"My son drew England in the nursery school sweepstake -- so I'm so competitive I want to win the £50 ($65)!"

'Rioja in the cellar'

Stevens said turnover has been ticking along nicely during the tournament though at the expense of other usually reliable money spinners.

"Football betting is a growth area, and the timing of this summer's matches has been perfect for a UK audience," he said.

"So we've no complaints about the turnover, albeit it does take away from other events, with Royal Ascot turnover hit slightly last month."

The urbane Woodhams, who is far from one's archetypal image of a bookmaker's CEO having spent six years with luxury goods firm LVMH, says in contrast a largely dull tournament had had an impact.

"Turnover is definitely comparable to the World Cup but not on a par with either Cheltenham or Royal Ascot," he said.

"It's been quite a slow tournament and the amount of draws has left a lot of punters without much in their kitty."

Stevens says England's "dreary performances will be forgotten" should they win, though, many of his firm's punters evidently believe they will once again leave fans' nerves jangling.

King Charles III has tried to help their nerves, as he took to social media earlier this week to joke that England should avoid more last-minute drama.

"England to win on penalties has shortened from 9-1 to 13-2, which tells me plenty of England fans are expecting another nail-biter!" said Stevens.

Woodhams says one of their clients is obviously like the always pessimistic donkey Eeyore in the Winnie The Pooh books.

"Someone had a massive bet on England not to win at big odds-on," he said.

"Presume they're keeping the Rioja in the cellar for the time being."

As for whether they would be happy if England were then to wait another 58 years for their next title, both became dewy-eyed patriots again.

"They've not won a World Cup in my lifetime so maybe a two year wait would be nice," said Stevens.

