England vs Switzerland LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: England Miss Big Chance In Quarterfinal Clash vs Switzerland
Euro 2024 Quarterfinal, England vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: England are 0-0 against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Saturday.
England vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, England vs Switzerland LIVE Score: England are 0-0 against Switzerland in the first half in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal encounter on Saturday. England came back from one goal down to defeat Slovenia in their Round of 16 clash with Jude Bellingham scoring late in regulation time and Harry Kane finding the winner in extra time. On the other hand, Switzerland pulled off a massive surprise as they defeated defending champions Italy 2-0 in their Round of 16 match. (MATCH CENTER)
- 21:52 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Misses from EnglandA header from Harry Kane goes wide of the goal and a powerful shot from Mainoo was saved by the defender - It is not that England are not attacking but the end product is not what they are hoping for.
- 21:42 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Swiss precisionA lot of people expected to England to go on the offensive but Switzerland are not sitting back. They are relying on quick cut backs from their wingers and it took a good showing from Mainoo and Konsa to stop their strikers from reaching the final pass.
- 21:38 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Dangerous SakaThere were a lot of speculations regarding where Bakayo Saka may play but he is currently operating as an winger and he has been quite effective. A couple of attacks from his side of the pitch but the final ball has not been good enough to bring Harry Kane into business.
- 21:34 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: We are underwayThe match is underway and aggressive start by both teams. This game will mostly be decided in the midfield and considering the congestion, it will take something special from one of the teams to break the deadlock.
- 21:33 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Time for national anthemsThe two teams are out in the middle and it is time for the national anthems. We are just minutes away from the start of this encounter and considering the performance of these teams,
- 21:23 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Massive change in tacticsThe one aspect of the game that has really bothered Gareth Southgate is his midfield and with Kobbie Mainoo, he has introduced a third partner for Declan Rice. However, their success was not much in the last game.
- 21:13 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: SUI playing XIYann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye
- 21:10 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: ENG Playing XIJordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ezri Konsa; Kieran Trippier; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka; Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden; Harry Kane (captain)
- 21:05 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Zero changesSwitzerland are unchanged from the side that beat Italy 2-0 in the last 16. Murat Yakin's side are aiming to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the first time in Swiss history.
- 21:02 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Change in formation?Bukayo Saka will switch to left wing-back and Kieran Tripper will be restored to his natural role on the right flank. The change in system allows both Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham to play from the central midfield roles they thrived in for Manchester City and Real Madrid respectively last season.
- 20:58 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Change in playersEngland manager Gareth Southgate made just one change to his side for Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland but is expected to switch formation in Duesseldorf. Ezri Konsa replaces the suspended Marc Guehi, but the Aston Villa defender is set to slot into a back three alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker.
- 20:53 (IST)England vs Switzerland LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash between England and Switzerland. Two teams who had a somewhat topsy turvy journey in the competition and a big win will be extremely helpful to their cause.
