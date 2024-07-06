UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, England vs Switzerland LIVE Score: England are 0-0 against Switzerland in the first half in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal encounter on Saturday. England came back from one goal down to defeat Slovenia in their Round of 16 clash with Jude Bellingham scoring late in regulation time and Harry Kane finding the winner in extra time. On the other hand, Switzerland pulled off a massive surprise as they defeated defending champions Italy 2-0 in their Round of 16 match. (MATCH CENTER)

Follow UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal LIVE Updates, England vs Switzerland LIVE Score here -